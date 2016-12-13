Lady Mustang Basketball crushes Pecos

Tuesday night in west Texas, means, high school basketball! The Midland Christian Lady Mustangs hosting the Pecos Lady Eagles.

pick it up in the first quarter, mustangs on the fast break, and the basket is good,mc up 2-0.

More from Midland Christian. The Mustangs go up 8 nothing after this shot falls,eagles looking for something.

They find it right here. This eagles bucket would make it a 6 point game.

final out of Midland, lady mustangs win, 20-66.

Copy right. 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

