UTPB basketball heads into break

UTPB Men's Basketball team is off to a 10 -2 start to the season. They are undefeated at home . The falcons wont be back in action until January Fifth. The team is on holiday break. We caught up with head coach Andy Newman. We asked him how does this break effect his team.

"We are going to find out. This is the first time I have given these guys two weeks off. I like it just because its a nice little break in the middle of the year. Our guys get home to their families and then come back in January ready to get after it. So it comes at a good time." Said Andy Newman

The lady falcons basketball team has one more game this weekend before they go on a break. The lady falcons will be back January Fifth as well. What does coach Jerome Willis think about the time off.

" Just that they get refreshed, of course that everybody stays healthy. nothing crazy happens, you feel a lot more comfortable when everybody flies back here on the 27th and everybody is accounted for. " Said Jerome Willis

