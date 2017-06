the Midland Odessa Sockers will are making some changes for the 2017 season. The team will join the national Premier Soccer League. The team will be known as the Midland Odessa FC. This information was announced today by team officials. They say many teams in the NPSL are based in Texas.

The team will return to the Premier Development League for the 2018 season.



