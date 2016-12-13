Fatal Big Spring crash Tuesday morning

An early morning crash in Big Spring resulted in the death of one girl.

Big Spring police tell us they were called out to a major vehicle accident involving a 2001 Dodge Stratus and a 2012 White International Durastar just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of 4th and Benton.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Stratus were transported to Scenic Medical Center where police say the passenger later passed away.

The Big Spring Police Department is still investigating this accident.

We will update you with more information when it comes available.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.