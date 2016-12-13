Lab testing company hacked, patient's information accessed

Quest Diagnostics is a clinical lab testing company with locations all over Texas, including Odessa.

The company says hackers obtained the medical information of about 34,000 patients on November 26, 2016.

This information included names, birth dates, telephone numbers and lab results.

NewsWest9 was told that the information breach did not affect the clinic in Odessa.

Quest says they are working with a cyber security firm and law enforcement to figure out who hacked their company.

