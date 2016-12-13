Lab testing company hacked, patient's information accessed

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.
One Midland mom is giving back to the autistic community through writing. Karissa Winters just got a book published that is now hitting the stores and she's using it to raise proceeds for an organization that gives service dogs to autistic kids.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Midland Police Department is looking for 65 year old Leopoldo Mendias Alvarado. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
