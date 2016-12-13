Midland City Council approves partnership with Pioneer Resources

Today the Midland City Council approved a private-public partnership with Pioneer Natural Resources.

This partnership will save millions of gallons of freshwater and improve the City's infrastructure.

Under this agreement, Pioneer will give the city $110 million in upgrades to the water treatment plant and in return will be able to use the reclaimed wastewater.

Without Pioneer, this would have been paid for through taxpayers.



This deal has been in the works for two years now.

Following the Council meeting this morning, Pioneer held a reception for this agreement. President and COO, Tim Dove flew in to Midland today to be here to sign the historic agreement.

"Today's a red letter day for the City of Midland and for Pioneer Natural Resources in that, just today we signed an important water processing and handling agreement with the City of Midland that's going to be in place for many, many years," Dove said.

Now, this is an exclusive agreement with Pioneer that will run for at least 28 years.

The City believes this is a win-win for Midlanders and their water security.

