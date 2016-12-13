Midland City Council approves partnership with Pioneer Resources

Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.
There are plenty of things going on in the Permian Basin this week for residents to take part in. Here's a quick look.
A fire in Big Bend National Park’s back country continues to burn Monday morning.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and Tuesday. A few strong storms are expected to pop up later in the day on Monday and could develop across the Midland and Odessa area.
One man is still recovering from his injuries after getting hit by a driver on his motorcycle last week. He and his family are asking for that person to come forward.
