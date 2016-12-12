Iraan Braves players receive honors

The good news keeps coming for members of the Iraan Braves football team. Several of them have been named to the Associated Press, Class 2A All-State Team.

First team offense honors go to Seniors, Steven Garlock and Daryel Lozoya.

Senior Shelion Rodriguez was named to the second team offense.

Honorable mention on the defense goes to Wyatt Banner and Isaac Mendoza, Clayton Kent and Ronaldo Olivo.

Also, getting an honorable mention, on offense, Quarterback, Kenny Hrncir, from Wink.

