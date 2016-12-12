High School Football Championship contests set

24, Texas high school football teams will descend on Arlington, this week. Only 12 will come away with championship trophies in their possession. Three, of those hopeful teams, are from West Texas.

In Class 1A, Division II, Six-man action; the undefeated Balmorhea Bears will take on the Richland Springs Coyotes, who also have a perfect record. That game is set for four o'clock, Wednesday afternoon.

Then, in Division I, the Borden County Coyotes go head to head with the Jonesboro Eagles. Kick off for this game, set for 7 o'clock, Wednesday night.

In Class 2A, Division II, it will be the battle of the unbeatens. The Iraan Braves, tackled adversity and beat Wellington, last Friday. They will take on the Bremond Tigers. That match-up is set for Thursday morning, at 10 a.m. All the state games will be played at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

