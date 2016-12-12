Porta potties take a nasty spill in Midland crash

A crash is reported at the intersection of Loop 250 and Interstate 20 in Midland this morning.

Police on scene say two 18-wheelers were traveling westbound on I-20. Both trucks were trying to slow down in a construction zone.

One trailer was carrying porta potties, that's the one that hit the 18-wheeler in front of it exactly on mile marker 126.

Police have been on scene since the call was reported around 6:20 this morning.

Fortunately our crew on scene says no on was hurt.

If you're headed out the door you need to be prepared to stop.

Traffic is flowing very slowly, only the left lane is open.

