Service dog programs meets in the Basin this week to help disabled vets

Many rescued dogs need a loving home, but one group is saving the dogs' lives to help save another.

The Freedom Service Dogs Program is a non-profit that takes rescued dogs from across the country where they are custom trained to meet their client's needs. The dogs provide emotional support in the Operation Freedom program, where dogs provide vets with emotional or physical support.

This week, the group will share details on the program to local veterans and animal rescue groups in the Basin.

"There's so many people that think, 'Oh, I can buy a vest and put it on my dog and make it a service dog,' But it's not how that works," said LeAnne Thornton with the Midland Vet Clinic.

All service dogs in the program are rescued and specifically trained to perform tasks that some disabled vets are unable to do. A selected dog that meets the veteran's criteria is donated to the veteran completely free.

The group will join the Midland Vet Center on Monday to network with animal groups and community leaders. The meet and greet is from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Senior Link Midland community room. They'll also be meeting at the VA in Odessa on Wednesday. They will meet from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

"Anything we can do for vets, they've done a lot for us," said Thornton. "It's time for us to do whatever we can for them. That's pretty much what Freedom does."

