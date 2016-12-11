Some Alpine residents without power due to high winds

According to the Alpine Police Department, some residents are currently without any power.

The department said residents with American Electric Power are the residents experiencing the outage.

AEP said the power outage was caused by high winds in the area and they are currently working on fixing the issue, but for now, residents on the west side of Alpine are without power.

AEP said they're hoping to have it fixed before 7:30 Sunday evening but there is no guarantee.

