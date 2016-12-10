Midland Nativity scene showcase open for one more day

It's not as bright as looking at lights and it's not as loud as being at a parade, but for most, it's somethingg you've probably never seen before.

With the first weekend of December, comes the First Baptist church in Midland, decorating for the holidays again.

However their way is different, to say the least, they set up an entire room, full of nativity scenes, donated by community and church members.

"We've been doing this for about five to six years," said director Becky Merkley. "I've been the director for the last two and I've really made an effort try to, make this something bigger, better, a bigger gift to the community."

This year, she did just that, bringing in more activities and more nativity scenes than ever.

"We ended up with about, well almost about 400," said Merkley. "We were only expecting about 200 to 300, so 400 was exciting."

Merkley said she loves this and it's somethin she very much enjoys.

But with this years planning, came a bunch of new items on the itinerary, including a scavenger hunt for kids and a pretty cool collection.

"So we have seven centuries of bibles," said Merkley. "We have the first edition King James bible, we have Napoleon Bonaparte's prayer book, we have King George II bible. Those are things you don't see in West Texas. Those are things that you see in New York City and in Paris. So it's very, very special."

If you missed it Friday or Saturday, do not worry because there is one more day for the nativity scenes to be seen.

The church will be open for viewings Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. and they will also have a Christmas carol sing-along for the whole family, all at no cost to you.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is located at 4805 Gateway St.

