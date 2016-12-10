OPD searching for two women in connection to murder

The Odessa Police Department is searching for Morgan Garrett, 21, and Tiayana Dixon, 21.

The department said the two are considered persons of interest for the murder that happened on Thursday at 4330 North Grandview.

Police said they are also still looking for the four black men who were driving a black car described as either a Mercury or a Lincoln.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.

