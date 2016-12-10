Four arrested in Stars Drive robbery in Odessa

The Odessa Police Department arrested four people linked to the Stars Drive In robbery Thursday.

Tyler Nicole Franco, 19, is charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Anthony Lopez, 18, is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Evading with Previous Convictions.

Moises Dominguez Jr., 18, is charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Evading.

Daniel Balderas Jr, 17, is charged with Evading.

Officers found a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle used in the Stars Drive In robbery Friday night around 11:50 p.m. Officers made a traffic stop on the silver 2014 Dodge Dart that had four people in it.

The driver did not stop and evaded police before crashing in the area on 38th and Pleasant. Three people in the car fled the scene on foot through an alley.

Officers caught the three suspects on the 900 block of West 38th Street. The three were identified as Lopez, Dominguez and Balderas. Lopez had a prior conviction for evading on foot.

The investigation revealed that Lopez and Dominguez both evaded police in the vehicle by switching drivers during the pursuit. The fourth person remained at the scene of the crash. Police said Franco and Lopez both committed the aggravate4d robbery at the Stars drive In.

All four people were charged and arrested accordingly where they were taken to the Ector County Law Enfocement Center. Balderas' mug shot is not available.

