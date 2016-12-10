Jackalopes fall in overtime

Odessa Jackalopes, trying to shake off a heartbreaking overtime loss against the Wichita Falls Wildcats.

Game two of a three game series at the jack shack. Pick up the action in the first period, scored tied at one. Jackalopes Joe Kinsella flicks the puck into the net to give them the lead, 2-1. The Wildcats would tie it at two when, Nick Rosa gets it by the Jackalopes goalie. We are tied at 2-all.

Jacks on the attack. Zach Zech with the pass to Chase Thudium, he slaps it it to get the 3-2 lead. Final score, Jacks fall 5-4, in overtime. Game three is Saturday night.

