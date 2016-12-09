Iraan Braves advance to State Championship

The Iraan Braves, hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships, next week. But, the Wellington Rockets, were standing in their way to finish their trip on “The Road to Arlington.”

It was a cold night in Abilene. But, it didn't stop hundreds of cheerleaders from coming out and support the Braves.

First quarter, Braves with the ball. Clayton Kent finds Cannon Andrews over the middle and he picks up the first points of the game. 7-0 Braves.

But, Wellington comes right back. Andrew Rueda finds open field in front of him and ties the game at 7.

But, Iraan's Daryl Lozoya had other plans. He breaks a tackle and finds a huge hole and marches all the way down field for the score. 14-7 Iraan.

Fast forward, second quarter, Kent finds Andrews, again. This time for a huge gain into Wellington territory. That leads to Lozoya’s second touchdown of the night to make it 21-7 Braves.

Both teams would go into the locker room at halftime, 21-14, Braves. In the end, Iraan would pull away in the third quarter. They're going to the state finals. They beat Wellington 21-42. We caught up with Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff and the team, after the game.

“We are able to come here and have the support that we had on the road here. Like I said before, the human spirit is alive and well because of all the cities support,” said Coach Kirchhoff.

“It’s huge. It lifts everyone up and brings us together, as we head into the final game,” commented QB Clayton Kent.

“It’s just awesome. It’s been a dream, since we were little kids. It’s just a dream come true,” added RB Daryel Lozoya.

The Braves take on the Burton Panthers, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, next Wednesday.

