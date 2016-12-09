Hobbs Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

The Hobbs Police Department responded to the 2600 block of N. Lovington Highway around 4:26 Friday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area.

After arriving, the officers were unable to find anything or anyone at the scene.

According to the department, two men had driven themselves to Lea Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One man, Raul Silva, Jr., 26, remains at Lea Regional in stable condition.

The other man, Diego Garcia, 32, was sent to a Lubbock hospital and is in critical, but stable, condition.

The department said they are still investigating the scene and interviewing potential witnesses, but at the time there are no suspects and the threat is believed to be isolated to this incident, so there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

