Odessa man sentenced to 70 years for 2014 murder

Shawn Pinson has been found guilty and sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder of Daniel Searcy.

The murder happened in October 2014, Pinson was 28 at the time.

According to the arrest report from 2014, when police walked through the front door, they found a decomposing body wrapped up in blankets and towels in the living room.

The report stated a male was bound at the hands and feet with speaker wire, zip ties and an electrical cord.

