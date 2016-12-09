Odessa Police searching for two connected to drive in robbery

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man and woman in connection with a robbery that happened at Stars Drive In, on Thursday.

An employee told police she was taking food to a woman driving a newer model gray Dodge Dart with Texas license plates when a man grabbed her from behind, asking where the money was located.

The employee said the man then threw her to the ground and took the hand held credit card device.

The woman reversed out of the space and picked up the man before driving south in the alley towards 14th street.

The male suspect is described as a 24-year-old non-Hispanic, 6' to 6'3'', weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt with dark denim jogging pants and white high topped shoes at the time.

The female suspect is described as 24-year-old non-Hispanic, with straight, dark hair, about medium in length. The employee said she has brown eyes with dark makeup and a ‘Goth’ appearance.

She was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a white zebra striped makeup bag.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

