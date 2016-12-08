Crane ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crane ISD: Delayed start at 10 a.m.

Crane ISD will have a delayed start this morning due to severe weather.

School will start at 10 a.m.

There will not be any buses for students.

