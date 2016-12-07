Balmorhea Bears prepare for game of a lifetime

State High School football championship trophies will be handed out, one week from tonight. For many of the players, it could be the last time they play competitive football.

The Balmorhea Bears are gearing up for, what could be, the biggest game of their lives.

“This is everybody's dream. Ours came true and we just need to come up there and win it,” said Kyle Garcia, Bears RB.

“Everything I dreamed of, it’s amazing,” added QB Marco Martinez.

“It’s a lifetime dream, for most of these kids. They have dreamed about this, all their life and they have worked hard to get here. Now that we are here, it’s just amazing,” said Head Coach Vance Jones.

The dream is playing in the state championship. The Balmorhea Bears have never made it this far.

“We are in the halls and little kids are giving us high fives, telling us good luck and we are seeing posters all around the school now. Everywhere you go people are telling you congratulations and we hope you all win it,” said Garcia.

On December 14th, the Bears take on Richland Springs, the defending division two state champions.

“They are very good. We played them last year, at their place and they beat us 82-56 and it was a close game and I think that was the most points they gave up all year last year. So, we are looking forward to a rematch,” said Coach Jones.

“It’s a big step for us, because we are going to be remembered, now,” added Martinez.

