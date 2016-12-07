3 West Texas teams continue on "The Road to Arlington"

The Texas High School football season is winding down, fast. A handful of teams, waiting to see if their next game will be their last or if they have punched their ticket on the road to the state finals, in Arlington.

Two teams that don't have to wait, Borden County and Balmorhea are headed to their, respective state championship games, next Wednesday. Let's take a look at the Coyotes.

Led by Head Coach Trey Richey, Borden County has an impressive 13-1, overall, season record. The Coyotes are ranked #2 in the nation and in the state. They went on an 11-game win streak, this season.

It's not hard to put up high scores in 6-man football. These guys decimated their opponents, with finals like, 48-0; 56-2; 60-6. Their only loss, so far, was to Calvert, 62-60. In the first round of playoffs, the Coyotes took Buena Vista to double over-time and came out on top, 40-32.

It will be Borden County versus Jonesboro, for the state championship in District 1A, 6-man, Division 1, one week from today.

The Balmorhea Bears are representing West Texas in District 1A, 6-man, Division 2. They, too, have put on an impressive season, thus far.

Under Head Coach Vance Jones, Balmorhea has gone undefeated, this season, with a perfect 14-0. Even with this perfect record, they are ranked fifth in the nation and fourth in the state.

Just like Borden County, the Bears have been taking down opponents and not looking back, amassing final scores like 50-0; 56-8; 70-20. Their closest game was against Garden City, back in September. The Bears went on to win, 45-35. They did get slightly tested by Valley, in last week's semi-final. Balmorhea took that one, too, 74-52.

Balmorhea takes on Richland Springs, in the 1A, 6-man, Division 2 State Championship, next Wednesday afternoon.

One of those teams, still waiting, the Iraan Braves . They are a mix of emotions, after a come from behind win over Munday, last week and the news of the deadly bus crash, involving their cheerleaders. But, they are picking up and moving on, in true Braves fashion.

Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff leads his 14-0 team. Iraan is ranked 121 in the state, with a list of defeated opponents in their wake, and final scores, like, 35-8; 47-0; 48-7;72-20. Their closest game was a non-district contest against Mason, in September. The Braves came out on top, 24-21.

Iraan, with overwhelming support from across West Texas, will take on Wellington, in their state semi-final match-up, at Shotwell Stadium, in Abilene, Friday night. The winner will take on the winner between Bremnond and Burton, in the District 2A, Division 2, state championship, next week.

