Hotels in Midland area offering free hotel rooms for holidays

The Home 2 Suites by Hilton is one of the three hotels here in Midland area offering free hotel rooms for the holidays to help those who may have financial struggles but want to be with loved ones.

"If somebody is in need we don't say can you show us proof, we just say well here you go, we have a place for you to stay," Annie Zezoney, Director of Market sales.

The program, Room in the Inn, started back in the 80's.

The CEO of TMI Hospitality, the management company, had a family tragedy occur.

He had to stay in a hotel over Christmas and realized other people are in need every year during the holidays.

"Everyone wants to be around their loved ones around the holidays," Zezoney said. "Having a place to stay, having that extra burden shelling out hundreds of dollars in order to be close to the person you'd like to be with."

Staybridge Inn and Suites, Home 2 Suites by Hilton and Fairfield Inn and Suites all started offering the program the night before Thanksgiving.

For anyone who is visiting a family member or friend in treatment centers, hospital or senior care, you have a free room, no strings attached.

"I don't think people actually believe it, it sounds almost too good to be true," Zezoney said.

This program is going all the way until Christmas Day. All you have to do is call the main hotel number and mention the program and you will have a free hotel room waiting no questions asked.

