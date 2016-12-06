Jackalopes making trades

The Odessa Jackalopes are making trades. Forward Levi Wunder will be joining the team. The Jackalopes made the announcement Tuesday. Wunder played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season. He earned AJHL All Rookie Team Honors. He put up 25 goals with 28 assists. This season he started with the Lone Star Brahamas. The 20 year old has eight points in 22 games. In return, the Jackalopes give up Trevor Zenas. In 21 game this season, Senas has one assist and 21 goals. The Jackalopes are back in action December 8th versus the Witchita Falls Wild Cats.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.