Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball is ranked second in the latest NJCAA Women's Basketball Regular Season Rankings. The lady wranglers are off to a 10-0 start. Freshman China Fair leads the team averaging14 points per game. The lady wranglers will be back in action this Saturday versus Temple College. Midland College is ranked 14th. Gulf Coast State is ranked First.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.