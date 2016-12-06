Missing Purple Heart finally goes home to the Carter family

It was a moment of gratitude and honor after a missing Purple Heart was found in a Midland Dumpster. With only the name of Jim C. Carter engraved on the medal, Army veteran Gary Kennedy and Sandy Dunlap with the VFW went on a hunt.

The hunt led them to find the World War II soldier's family where the medal belonged.

"We appreciate everyone who helped bring this together and make it possible," said daughter-in-law of Jim C. Carter, Nancy Carter.

That Purple Heart finally made its way to the hands of Jim C. Carter's nephew, Tommy Carter.

"I may start crying in a minute but other than that, it kind of takes your breath away and everything else," said Tommy.

In his uncle's honor, the medals were delivered by the Midland VFW. Veterans showed their appreciation to Private First Class Jim Charles Carter.

"Getting to have these, especially the way they were presented to us, this was very special," said Nancy. "It was even more meaningful than we thought it would be."

The Carters plan to put this special piece of their Uncle Jim's history in a shadow box where it can forever be cherished and his sacrifice for country will be remembered.

"Freedom comes with a price," said Tommy. "He was willing to pay the price just as the men and women that were here today were. That's what it's all about. It brings back memories of Uncle Jim."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.