MOTRAN hopes to bring two major projects to area

The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance is focusing all of their efforts to bring Interstate 14 to the Permian Basin as well as show progress on natural gas exports.

"We're excited about that. It brings another interstate here which is important for warehousing, distribution, logistics, transportation and operations. It opens our area up to some other markets," James Beauchamp, President of MOTRAN said.

Those other markets would be in Central Texas that has connections to Corpus Christi, which is extremely important for the oil producing Permian Basin because Corpus Christi and the Gulf Coast is near where we ship all of our oil.

MOTRAN is also looking to export natural gas in the area to Mexico.

"There's areas that we haven't really developed over the years out here is gas production," Beauchamp said. "That pipeline is opening tremendous markets to export opportunities for natural gas produced here in the Permian Basin and what that's going to do is strengthen our existing oil and gas economy."

Beauchamp says if the price of oil is down but the price of gas is up, it will help cushion the decline.

He believes I-14 and the gas exports are vital to help the economy that continues to grow, even with the last downturn in the oil prices.

If you have any more questions about these two major projects, you can attend their meeting Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum located at 1500 Interstate 20 in Midland. It's free and open to all public.

