Iraan Braves get ready for State semi-final game

High school football playoff hopes have been dashed for most of our West Texas teams. Two teams are already headed to their, respective state games. The Iraan Braves, despite recent tragedy, are one game away from theirs.

It is business as usual for the Iraan Braves, this week. The team is preparing for their state, semifinal game against Wellington and they are trying to move one step closer to their first state title since 1996.

It was also the first time Iraan took the field since Friday's deadly bus crash. The Braves know that wining, this week and beyond, would mean a lot for the healing town.

"I mean, I'm pretty sure it would mean everything, for the community, since everything that happened and it would just mean a whole lot to everybody and it would just be a good day in Iraan," said running back, Daryl Lozoya.

"The community really supports us, a lot, and it would, just mean so much to everyone, just everyone in the community, for us to make it there,” added QB Clayton Kent.

Coming off a dominant win against Munday, the team is confident, going into the Friday's semifinal match-up with Wellington. But, they know they'll have to play mistake-free football to advance.

"If your gonna advance, your gonna have to beat them. They’re not gonna beat themselves. They’re not gonna put themselves in that situation, and you know your play-makers are gonna have to make plays," commented Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff.

This is a special team, literally 20 years in the making. So, what separates them from the rest?

According to Coach Kirchhoff, "They like to go out and play, whether it's practice, whether it's game time, and that's the thing with them. They're hard-nosed and they just love the game more than anything else."

On Friday night, the Braves will look to deliver a much, needed win to their school and their community.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.