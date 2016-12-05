Falcon basketball off to strong start

The UTPB Falcon Basketball Team is off to a red hot start. So far this season they have nine wins through the first ten games. The falcons are averaging nearly one hundred points per game . They are holding opponents to just 83 points per game . The falcons are led by Daeshon Francis, he leads the team averaging 21 points per game. He also leads the team in field goals per game. Johnnie Lacy leads the team in assists. James McPherason leads the team in three pointers per game. U.T.P.B. Men's Basketball is back in action Tuesday evening versus West Texas A&M. They will try and go 3-0 in Lone Star Conference action.

