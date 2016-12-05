Iraan-Sheffield ISD students will receive counseling

School on Monday at Iraan-Sheffield ISD won't be the same after Friday's tragic accident.

"A lot of our kids haven't dealt with death before so for some, this would be a big experience for them, especially someone they've seen every day," said district counselor Ann Giardini.

Elizabeth Pope, 52, was the computer lab teacher for Iraan-Sheffield ISD where she taught from grades Pre-K through 5th grade. She's been with the district for about 15 years.

"She was always upbeat and bubbly," said Giardini. She and other counselors will help students as they make their first day back after a somber weekend. "The person may not be, but her memory, the history you have with her is still there."

Several counselors from surrounding school districts will begin counseling on each campus. So cracking open that textbook, won't be part of that plan.

"We're not going to be having classes as such," said Giardini. "One of the things we'll try to do is get them to talk about their time with Liz or with the other cheerleaders so they don't hold that in."

School administration is still finding ways to help students and staff move forward from their loss.

"There's so many emotions flowing through," said Superintendent Kevin Allen.

But in the meantime, they and the people of this small town are still holding on to one thing: prayers.

"Remember where you're from, remember who loves you, you're going to be okay," said Allen.

