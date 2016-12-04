Body of missing Odessa woman found

Authorities found the body of Maria "Nena" Mendez, 66, who was reported missing last week was found Sunday night.

Her body was found behind a home in the 2500 block of Kimberlite Road around 5:30 p.m.

The primary search included the use of K-9 tracking dogs, a horseback mounted patrol and a DPS helicopter which yielded no results.

An autopsy will be performed this week.

