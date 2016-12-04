UPDATE: Three remain in hospital following Iraan bus crash

According to Eric Finley with University Medical Center in Lubbock, two cheerleaders and Christina Garlock remain in the hospital after their bus crashed into a semi truck late Friday night.

The hospital confirms with us as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday that Garlock has been downgraded from serious to satisfactory.

The two cheerleaders are still in satisfactory condition as well.

