UPDATE: Three remain in hospital following Iraan bus crash

An Iraan-Sheffield I.S.D bus carrying cheerleaders crashed in Howard County late Friday night. (Source: KWES) An Iraan-Sheffield I.S.D bus carrying cheerleaders crashed in Howard County late Friday night. (Source: KWES)
LUBBOCK, TX

According to Eric Finley with University Medical Center in Lubbock, two cheerleaders and Christina Garlock remain in the hospital after their bus crashed into a semi truck late Friday night.

The hospital confirms with us as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday that Garlock has been downgraded from serious to satisfactory.

The two cheerleaders are still in satisfactory condition as well.

