Crane cheerleaders support Iraan Braves for their Friday game

The Crane cheer team is showing support for the Iraan-Sheffield Braves for their Friday game at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

The team is asking cheerleaders from other schools to join their cheer efforts to wear red and black bows with their school uniform or uniform sweats.

They are working to get face tattoos and T-shirts that can be purchased and worn at the game.

All proceeds will go to the Iraan families affected by the accident. They have almost 50 schools that have expressed interest.

"The response is joyfully overwhelming and we can't wait to back those Braves and raise the cheerleaders spirit," said Starla Warren, an Iraan-Sheffield ISD alumna and Crane Varsity cheer co-coach.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.