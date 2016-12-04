Investigators still in preliminary investigation for fatal school bus crash

Charges have not been filed at this time for the fatal bus accident involving the 18-wheeler that crashed into an Iraan-Sheffield school bus Friday night.

The driver of the 18-wheeler swerved to the right to avoid hitting a car that slammed on their brakes in front of them. The 18-wheeler driver lost control crossing the median and hit the school bus.

Elizabeth Pope, 52, the passenger of the school bus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS told us this morning that they are still in the preliminary investigation.

Christina Garlock, driver of the vehicle and Pope's sister, is in Surgery Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Two cheerleaders are still at the hospital in stable condition.

