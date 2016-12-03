Family and friends remember woman killed in bus crash as community leader

Liz Pope, 52 was a cheer sponsor of six years and was killed in Friday night’s bus crash. Pope, her sister, Christine Garlock and the Iraan cheerleaders were heading back home from Colorado City after a playoff football game.

Pope’s family and friends are not only mourning her death but also praying for a speedy recovery for Garlock.

Both Pope and her sister Christina have spent all their lives in Iraan. As graduates and true Braves, they both worked for the school district.

"Her energetic personality just exploded with positive energy with the kids and it was a perfect match for her,” said close family friend, Mitzi Bell. “Because she was able to influence all these little kids and show them the true spirit of being a brave."

Bell said her friend will be remembered not only as a teacher and a friend, but as a true brave as well.

"The thing I remember the most about Liz and probably what everyone else will remember is that she truly embodied what it really went to be a brave,” said Bell. “And our community, with the kids, with the people that she taught, with the cheerleaders, with her family, she was a true brave."

Even though her friend is no longer with her, she said she knows she left this world doing what she loves.

"At the end, Liz was doing what she loved to do,” said Bell. “She was sending off the braves with her spirit and her passion and that was everything that she loved. That's her love of the braves and she was able to have her lost hoorah with them.”

We're told Pope will be missed very much at the football games, because she started the "go braves go" and the tomahawk chant.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.