Authorities call off search for missing elderly woman out of Ector County

The search for missing Maria "Nena" Mendez has terminated.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office was looking for “Nena” with the help of the DPS helicopter and the Texas Rangers earlier today.

“Nena” was not found as Ector County Sheriff's Office, Odessa Police Department, DPS, Midland County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol and the use of the TDC's tracking dogs were all part of the initial search.

Deputies did say they will continue to follow any and all leads.

Maria "Nena" Mendez, 66 was last seen about 2:00 p.m. Friday at her home on Westcliff Rd.

Mendez's daughter told deputies she left to pick up her son from school but Mendez did not want to go. When the daughter got back home, Mendez was not inside the RV.

Mendez is a Hispanic, 5'0" and 140 lbs. She has brown and gray hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and gold long sleeve shirt.

Mendez suffers from memory loss and high blood pressure and only responds to "Nena."

If you have any information about “Nena” call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.

