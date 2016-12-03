Permian High School coach dies

A Permian High School coach died in Abilene Wednesday this week.

Waymond E. Griggs, 80, was an ECISD teacher and coach for 23 years.

The Mojo track team won 13 district championships, five regional championships and one state championships in 1991 under his guidance.

His graveside services will take place December 5, 2016 at the Hamby Cemetery on 542 Hickory Street in Abilene.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.

