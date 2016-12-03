Iraan Braves win regional title

The Iraan Braves taking on Munday in the regional finals. Game scoreless in the first quarter, Munday quarterback Trevaul Mitchell, bombs it down the field, its caught by a wide open Jacoby Thomas and he floors it all the way to the end zone, six nothing Munday. Munday again with the ball, Mitchell rolls back and dodges a few defenders before he chucks it to the end zone , caught by Jacoby Thomas,Munday up 12 to nothing .

Iraan with the ball, Kyle O'bannon grabs the high snap, he rolls out to his right and down the side line for a braves first down. Hand off to O'bannon, he goes to the right side, then pitches the ball to Canon Andrews, he runs to the three yard line before he was pushed out of bounds. Braves win 40-12.

