Seminole falls in regional finals

The Seminole Indians took on the Sweetwater Mustangs in the regional finals. First half action, Sweetwater with the ball,quarterback Chris Thompson rolls to this right, and guns it for a first down . A couple plays later, Thompson bombs the ball towards the end zone, Jordan McGee leaps and makes an amazing catch for six points. Mustangs would make it 8-0 with a two point conversion. Still in the first quarter, mustangs Lowell Williams gets the hand off and runs towards the right side , before he is pushed out of bounds for the first down. The mustangs now deep in Seminole territory, Chris Thompson keeps the ball, he runs to the right, does a move, then cuts to the left and leaps into the end zone, 14-0 mustangs. Sweetwater makes it 22 to nothing with this TD run from Jacoby Hunt. Seminole loses the game 38-14.



