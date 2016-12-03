Balmorhea heading to state championship

In six-man, state semi-final action, the undefeated Balmorhea Bears versus the Valley Patriots.

First quarter. Zack Stumbo with the pitch to Adrian Espinoza, he breaks a tackle and makes for the sideline, no one around, into the endzone valley scores first. The PAT is blocked, patriots up, 6-0.

Balmorhea strikes back on the very next drive. Marco Martinez with the dink pass to Marcos Mendoza. He heads for the sideline and gets a little push, right into the end zone for the T.D, the PAT, also blocked, tie game, at 6.

Moments later, valley's Adrian Espinoza fumbles the snap. It's recovered by Danny Vasquez, for Balmorhea. That would set up Marcos Mendoza with the hand off, does a little dodge and shuffle, he's tripped up at the goal line, but he's in for the TD. Point after is good, 14-6 bears.

Then, Mendoza with the kickoff, fielded by Adrian Espinoza for the patriots. He does the dodge dance, too. He breaks free from the pack and turns on the jets, an 82 yard return, into the end zone for the score.

Balmorhea wins 74-52, they advance to the state championship.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.



