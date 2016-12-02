No injuries after truck hit by train - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

No injuries after truck hit by train

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

According to the DPS, A train hit an eighteen-wheeler carrying flour on Friday.

The DPS said the driver of the truck was trying to cross onto Highway 80, but its trailer was left on the tracks as a train was coming.

The train hit the trucks back end, but the DPS said no one was injured. 

