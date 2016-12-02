The Used Car Factory hosting toy drive

Not every child gets the chance to experience Christmas, but The Salvation Army and one local business is trying to change that.

The Used Car Factory in Midland is hosting a toy drive on Saturday. They need the public's help getting donations.

Many less fortunate children in the Permian Basin may not have a good Christmas, but you can help. All you have to do is find a new unwrapped toy, find a red barrel and drop it off.

Eddy James, owner of the Used Car Factory, said that he and his family are fortunate enough to have the means to celebrate Christmas right, but some aren't so lucky.

"Of course I have kids and know what Christmas means to them," said James. "We just want to be able give back to children who don't have the same opportunity."

The Used Car Factory decided to get involved.

Gavon Sanchez, a sales representative for Used Car Factory said that it's also important for his kids to understand that some people in this world aren't as blessed.

"Every kid needs to know that there are kids who may be less fortunate in different situations," said Sanchez. "Every kid does deserve a great Christmas and deserves just like any other kid. I don't think there should be any difference."

The toy drive will be this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Car Factory is located at 3912 West Wall Street in Midland.

Remember, the toys must be new and unwrapped. If you can't make it to the Used Car Factory to donate, there are several other locations across Midland, Odessa and Big Spring.

