Ward County and DPS Investigate early morning crash near Barstow

The Ward County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an early morning crash that happened east of Barstow on Business 20.

The crash happened around 6:50 Friday morning.

Emergency crews were notified after getting a 9-1-1 call from a by-stander.

The Sheriff's office confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved.

Officials with the Ward County Sheriff's Office are reporting that some people were injured in crash, but so far there is no report of any fatalities.

The Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation.

DPS and Ward County Sheriff's Office officials are still on scene of the crash. NewsWest 9 will keep you updated with the latest information on this crash.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.