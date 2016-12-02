UTPB Basketball tips off Lone Star Conference play

More college basketball action in the Basin, Thursday night. The UTPB Lady Falcons, trying for their first win in Lone Star Conference play. They're going to have to get through Eastern New Mexico University, to do it.

We pick up the action in the second half. Niva Taito with the pass to Stephanie Verduzco. She hits the jump shot for two, of her ten points.

Then, it's Victoria Lopez, driving to the bucket. She puts up the lay-up. Contributing to her six points for the night.

Later, it's Niva Taito, again, this time with a lay-up of her own. She finished the night with eleven points.

In the end, Lady Falcons fall to the Lady Greyhounds, in a close one, 63-61. Briana Caro led UTPB with 15 points. They drop to 3-4 for the season and 0-1 in Lone Star Conference play. They'll be back in action, this Saturday, as they take on Western New Mexico.

Then, it would be the Falcon men, taking the court, also going up against the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

First half action, Daeshon Francis with the pass to Josh Morris, he hits the lay-up, for two.

Then, it’s Sammy Allen to Josh Morris, this time with the one-handed slam dunk. Count those points!

Fast forward, it's Johnnie Lacy, from long range, hits the three-pointer. Falcons having a great night. And, it would get even better.

Final score in Odessa, UTPB Falcon men, defeat Eastern New Mexico, 79-94. They move to 8-1 for the season and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play. They take on Western New Mexico, Saturday afternoon.

