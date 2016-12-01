Local professional boxer undefeated



Michael Dutchover is a professional boxer born and raised in Midland. He turned pro in October and already has two wins, both by knockout. Dutchover fights in the Junior Light Weight Division. He is signed with a promoter and does his main training in California. The 19 year old says he started boxing as a way to stay in shape.

" My dad took me to this boxing gym right here, The Midtown soldiers boxing club. As soon as I stepped into this gym I fell in love with boxing. I left football and every other sport. I was very athletic but I fell in love with boxing and I am going to stick to it and stay dedicated. I'm blessed to be where I'm at right now. " Said Michael Dutchover

Michael says his favorite boxers include Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. His main goal is to be a world champion one day. He hopes his next professional fight will be in January or February.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.



