New bank building in downtown Midland brings a revitalized look to the area

Aim Bank opened their new downtown location on Wall Street Thursday morning.

This new building features a two-story, state-of-the-art modern design with three drive through lines as well as ATM and night drop services.

Midland Aim Bank President David Shipman said they really wanted to make sure this building added a fresh look to the downtown area.

"There is a lot of different kinds of buildings in the downtown area, and on Wall Street specifically," Shipman said. "So while this building might be a bit different and a little more modern, we believe it really adds something to this area."

Businesses around the new bank are happy to see a change in scenery around them.

Michele Savage, director of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, believes this new building really goes to show how the city of Midland is always growing and always up to date.

"For quite some time, we've had old buildings that were deteriorating here on Wall Street so it's nice to see some of those old buildings go down and some of these new ones come up."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.