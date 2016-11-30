Lady Panther signs with college

Wednesday afternoon, Permian Lady Panther Softball pitcher Savannah Brooks signed with Paris Junior College. Last year she helped her team reach the regional quarterfinals. In the area championship versus Amarillo High, she pitched the whole second game, striking out ten.

" It was the fact that it was small and able to learn compared to like 200 kids, this school had like 15. So that was a big influence. That was an indication, that if I go to a smaller college, I have a good chance of bettering my self in softball. Said Savannah Brooks.

" The kid has a lot of potential and she uses it, every moment. So that is basically one thing she has gotten a lot stronger that what she use to be. So her attitude is awesome." Said Permian Lady Panther Head Softball Coach Kristen Williams

