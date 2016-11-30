Mahomes makes finalist list

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named a finalist for the Manning Award.

He joins J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Luke Falk (Washington State), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Zach Terrell (Western Michigan) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson).

Mahomes is number one, in the nation, in passing yards and total offense. 5,052 yards through the air makes him the fourth Red Raider, all-time and the 12th FBS quarterback, to pass for over 5,000 yards in a season. Mahomes threw for over 300 yards in nine of 12 games this season.

