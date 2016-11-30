Coach Yenzer talks about season

The Midland Bulldogs have already been eliminated from the playoffs. We caught up with head coach Craig Yenzer. He told us his thoughts on the football season.

"All the things that these guys accomplished, it was a great year. Obviously a disappointing ending. Don't know where in my career, not too many have been happy endings, but those last games are tough, especially with the senior class that we had. The work that these guys put into it, we had an exciting bunch to watch, they were fun to coach, they were fun to watch and so I don't have any regrets. Sure wish we were playing Allen this week." Said Craig Yenzer.

