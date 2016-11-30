Midland College opens WJCAC play against South Plains

College basketball on the agenda, Wednesday night. Midland College and the Texans of South Plains College, starting off WJCAC play.

Starting off with the women. To the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center we go for late, first quarter action.

Lady Chaps up 9-6. Lady Texans passing it around, Jasauen Beard, from the corner, SPC, within one.

Fast forward, 11-all. Lady chaps, working the ball to Janae Bunn. She gets the basket, 13-11.

Second quarter, Lady chaps off the rebound, down the court A'nyah Whittington from the arch, for three. 16-13 Lady Chaps.

Things got pretty, heated in the second half. Janae Bunn and Teneshia Dixon for Midland College and Brittany smith for South Plains were ejected. SPC would go on a 22-11 run in t the third quarter.

Final; Lady Texans 69, Lady Chaps 61. MC falls to 6-3 for the season and 0-1 in WJCAC play.

Maybe cooler heads would prevail on the men's side of things. The Chaps, also going up against the Texans.

First half action, Ashawn Jones drives to the bucket and puts up a fancy layup for two points.

Then its Devin Campbell, burning his defender and puts up a layup through heavy traffic. Grant Weatherford, on the break away with the one-handed slam dunk.

Final in Midland, the South Plains Texans take this one, 81-65. The Chaps fall to 7-6 for the season and 0-1 in WJCAC play.

